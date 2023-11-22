News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Metro Strong ends active operations

Wausau Metro Strong.
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After six years of working in partnership with businesses, public institutions and charitable organizations to make Wausau a better and safer place to live, Wausau Metro Strong has decided to stop all active operations.

The non-profit was formed in response to the tragic shootings that occurred in the Greater Wausau community on March 22, 2017.

The organization’s mission was to build a safe community for all. Since its inception, Wausau Metro Strong secured legislation providing additional protection to Guardian ad Litems, developed tool kits for employers to enhance workplace safety and worked to build awareness and capacity within local organizations to enhance community safety.

While Wausau Metro Strong is ending active operations, its members remain committed to furthering the group’s mission through active support of the many organizations with whom WMS has worked.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin served as the fiscal agent for Wausau Metro Strong and all remaining funds will be allocated with their cooperation.

