Wausau and Merrill working together to find the best path to create a state trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau and Merrill have a vision that stretches for about 25 to 26 miles. It’s a plan for the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to make a state trail, and they have a lot of work ahead of them.

One of the plans is to start the trail at Gilbert Park.

“It would be a corridor that would go from Wausau to Merrill. It is designated on the DNR’s state plan for a state trail that would lead north through those communities, then eventually go up and attach with the Bearskin Trail and keep going north to the northern part of Wisconsin,” said Director of Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department Jamie Polley.

The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department just put out a Request for Proposal. Their goal is to find a company to come up with ideas and then pick a path.

“That plan would identify and plan each segment of the trail so we would know if there are boardwalks that are needed, if there are any bridges that are needed and then with that plan, we would get a cost estimate for the construction of the trail,” said Polley.

One of those paths is to make this new trail a safe bike trail.

“This could also bring in some kind of sporting events, you know, triathlons — those kinds of things. It would give a nice long path to do these kinds of things. It would be a nice safe way to get people off the roads,” said VP of the Merrill River District Development Foundation Greg Hartwig.

However, this trail has many different paths it could take.

“Because it’s so close to the Wisconsin River, it could be utilized by people accessing the river as well whether it’s on bike or if they can cross it for a kayak launch,” Polley said.

Winter sports are not out of the question either.

“We don’t know whether or not a snowmobile would be allowed on it in the winter,” Polley added. “There’s a snowmobile that already goes north from Wausau that would remain, so maybe that wouldn’t be part of the process or maybe it would that will all be part of the planning process.”

The Wausau Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will get back their Request for Proposal on Dec. 1. Then they will decide where to go from there. Polley said they plan to fund this project through grants and help from a non-profit.

