News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Packers place TE Musgrave, RB Wilson on IR, sign 2 players to active roster

Musgrave and Wilson will be required to miss at least four games
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have made a slew of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. They placed Luke Musgrave and Emanuel Wilson on the injured reserve, while signing running back James Robinson and wide receiver Bo Melton to the active roster.

Notably, Aaron Jones was not placed on the injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Because an IR stint requires a player to miss four games, the Packers could expect Jones to return in less than four games.

Musgrave was hospitalized after Sunday’s game with what Matt LaFleur described as an abdominal injury, which reports say was a lacerated kidney. Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game shortly after Jones’ injury. Both will be required to miss at least four games.

James Robinson is poised to appear in his first NFL game of the season. He rushed for 1,837 yards in 2020-2021, his first two seasons in the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in just seven games last season before being released and playing four more games with the New York Jets. He spent three weeks on the practice squad earlier this year before being signed at the beginning of this week.

Bo Melton has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game, spending time with the Seattle Seahawks last season and the Packers practice squad at the end of the year and all of this season. He is expected to be insurance in case Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) can’t play Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
DNR releases numbers from the 2023 gun deer opener
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
ECPD stages traffic stop for proposal
ECPD stages traffic stop for proposal

Latest News

63rd annual NewsChannel 7 Football All Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Football All Stars - Defense
The 12 2023 NewsChannel 7 Defensive Football All-Stars.
2023 NewsChannel 7 Defensive Football All-Stars
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
63rd annual NewsChannel 7 Football All Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Football All Stars - Offense