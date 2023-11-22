Packers place TE Musgrave, RB Wilson on IR, sign 2 players to active roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have made a slew of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. They placed Luke Musgrave and Emanuel Wilson on the injured reserve, while signing running back James Robinson and wide receiver Bo Melton to the active roster.

Notably, Aaron Jones was not placed on the injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Because an IR stint requires a player to miss four games, the Packers could expect Jones to return in less than four games.

Musgrave was hospitalized after Sunday’s game with what Matt LaFleur described as an abdominal injury, which reports say was a lacerated kidney. Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game shortly after Jones’ injury. Both will be required to miss at least four games.

James Robinson is poised to appear in his first NFL game of the season. He rushed for 1,837 yards in 2020-2021, his first two seasons in the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in just seven games last season before being released and playing four more games with the New York Jets. He spent three weeks on the practice squad earlier this year before being signed at the beginning of this week.

Bo Melton has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game, spending time with the Seattle Seahawks last season and the Packers practice squad at the end of the year and all of this season. He is expected to be insurance in case Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) can’t play Thursday.

