Hwy 8 at Rapel Road north of Tomahawk closed due to crash

U.S. Highway 8 is currently closed in the Town of Bradley due to a crash.
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 8 near the intersection of Rapel Road in the Town of Bradley.

As a result, U. S. Highway 8 will be closed to through traffic.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the closure is expected to last several hours and for people traveling through the area to use the following detour:

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road U to County Road A, then back northbound on County Road A to U.S. Highway 8.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted southbound on County Road A to County Road U, then back northbound on County Road U to U.S. Highway 8.

