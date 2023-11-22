News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
DNR releases numbers from the 2023 gun deer opener
Lac du Flambeau Police says multi-camper fire Friday night deemed suspicious
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars

Latest News

File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
Wausau Metro Strong.
Wausau Metro Strong ends active operations
21st Annual Share Your Holidays Starts Today
21st Annual Share Your Holidays Starts Today
FILE - A mystery dog illness is going around and it may be difficult to determine if your dog...
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says