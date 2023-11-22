Gov. Evers, BBB encourage people to shop small on Small Business Saturday

(WSAW) - After the big Black Friday sales, check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

It’s a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities. Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers.

For the third consecutive year, Gov. Evers proclaimed “Shop Small Wisconsin” across the state. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, in 2022, small businesses comprised more than 99% of business in Wisconsin and employed nearly half of all Wisconsin workers.

Shopping locally, whether in person or online, benefits your local economy and has a positive impact on your community at large. You can often find unique and personalized gifts that have the personal touch of a local business.

The governor recently visited Flowers from the Heart on Fifth in Antigo during a tour of Main Street Bounceback businesses in downtown Antigo to kick off the “Shop Small Wisconsin” season. Through the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, more than 9,400 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 counties have expanded or opened new storefronts in previously vacant commercial spaces.

BBB offers the following tips to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday:

Get involved. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website or visit your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

Sign up for email alerts. Sign up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Remember, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers say by reading reviews online and at Find out what past customers say by reading reviews online and at BBB.org and learn what shops are participating by going to ShopSmall.org

Connect with businesses on social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” event by visiting your favorite local stores or exploring a new one.

Don’t just shop small; eat small. Many people think shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small, independently owned-restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops would love to invite new customers while they’re out and about.

Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business and share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall.

Look for the BBB Seal. It’s the Sign of a Better Business. Shop with confidence and peace of mind this holiday season, Shop with confidence and peace of mind this holiday season, avoid scams , and make smart purchasing decisions.

