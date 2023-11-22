‘Getting Ahead’ program helps people facing hard times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At some point, we could all use a little help to ‘get ahead,’ and that’s exactly why St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau is stepping up to help people experiencing poverty get the resources they need.

On Tuesday night, eight graduates along with their families were on hand for their graduation held in a private room at Wausau on Water. The ‘Getting Ahead’ program is an 18-week workshop to help people who are experiencing poverty or instability in their lives.

Jill Sexter graduated back in May. She’s now a program facilitator helping others take the next step toward their future and she says the impact is really meaningful.

“It’s a fantastic program, it gives you a place to talk about your community and things that you think the community needs,” said Sexter.

This program also gives students like Chayse Magee a way to interact while also giving him a voice to get involved in his community and make an impact.

“Through the program, I’ve networked and met people like Pastor Yao and I’m at The Gospel TLC now, and just being around positive people and making good changes in my life,” Magee said.

Emily Mueller, the director of systemic change for St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau, said the program is all about relationships.

“We really get close to the participants,” she said. “We want to help them out along the way. They’re going to learn how to assess their resources and figuring out how to build their resources for the future.”

It gives Mueller great pride to be a part of their journey, “It’s an honor to be here — really to be serving the community and to see everyone celebrating their accomplishments. I’m really proud of everyone.”

“It’s a blessing,” Magee added. “I got to meet a diverse group of people, It was people from all walks of life, And the program really teaches you how to network and get involved in the community.”

Mueller said the next graduation is set for next spring in May. You must be 18 or older and each student in the program also gets a free meal at each session they attend over the 18 weeks.

