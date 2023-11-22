First Alert Weather: Sunny weather for holiday travels, colder by Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, great weather on tap through the end of the week. Falling temperatures will arrive in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures fall heading into Thanksgiving Day. We will see upper 20s to low 30s this weekend (WSAW)

Great weather on tap here in the Badger State Wednesday for the busiest travel day of the year. Make sure to grab the sunglasses as skies will feature sun and clouds for the day in North Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny skies also expected state-wide, and for most in the upper Midwest. Highs locally near 40 during the afternoon. Winds breezy during the afternoon.

Great travel weather Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine! (WSAW)

A quick cool down arrives in time for Thanksgiving Day as another weak cold front ushers some colder northwest air. Passing clouds during the overnight hours with low temperatures sitting around the mid-20s. High temperatures roughly 10 degrees colder and won’t be too far off from morning lows. Plan for highs to sit near the low 30s. Expect great weather for traveling on Turkey Day. Mostly sunny skies expected.

Sunny skies Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s (WSAW)

There will not be much of a chance to set any records this Thanksgiving as temperatures will remain seasonal and dry weather will continue for most of the next 7-10 days. Chillier weather arrives during the morning of Black Friday. Plan for morning lows to sit around the mid-teens. Sunny skies continue for the day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

No records to be broken on Thanksgiving this year. (WSAW)

Clouds return Saturday, with low temperatures chilly again in the teens. Good travel weather expected with highs remaining near 30. Keep an eye out for the forecast on Sunday. A weather maker could bring snow to the region. However, the forecast remains several days out, and expected to undergo changes as we get closer to the end of the weekend.

A weather maker will be possible this Sunday (WSAW)

