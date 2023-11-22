News and First Alert Weather App
Festival of Trees now underway in Rothschild

This is the 26th year of the event in the Wausau area which continues through Sunday
By Alicia Schumacher and Tom Zurawski
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit, the Festival of Trees is taking place over in Rothschild at the Convention and Expo Center.

Over 100 trees, wreaths, mantels, and more have been decorated and donated for raffle and silent auction. This is Aspirus’ 26th year of hosting the festival. They are raising money for comfort care, hospice services, and the Aspirus Family House.

Kim Smerda, a fund development specialist at the Aspirus Health Foundation said, “You stroll through the glittering forest of items that were made by community members, businesses, and volunteers. They all created these items. It’s a progressive silent auction so you can come in and place a bid and get a wreath or centerpiece or basket or something and those can be picked up on Sunday.”

On Saturday, kids are encouraged to bring their teddy bears and other furry friends for the teddy bear blast.

“Some of the programs, when we say that it helps the end-of-life care, those are those extra sometimes nicety things,” Smerda added. “Music therapy, massage therapy, those other things that are comfort and passion that just help your end-of-life care.”

Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance at the festival, which goes until Sunday.

