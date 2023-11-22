Enchanted Forest returns to Rosholt this weekend for Christmas cheer

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - With hundreds of decorated Christmas trees, and tons of décor, the Christmas magic at the Rosholt Enchanted Forest doesn’t just happen by itself, it takes a lot of hard work.

For more than 30 years, students and staff from Rosholt High School have been making spirits bright during the holiday season. The idea was originally started almost 30 years ago by art teacher Jean Lacke.

“She started she said in 95, she had started the Enchanted Forest a couple of years prior to that in the center point Mall, when she started teaching out here, and then the center point mall closed, that’s when she moved it all out here,” said Melanie Lorbiecki, Library Assistant at Rosholt High School.

And with the help of nearly two dozen students and staff, Ms. Lacke’s legacy lives on.

“I think in part because of Jean, I mean, she has been doing it up until the last, I want to say five years is when she finally retired. And she left it to Rosholt High School to kind of take over and the Rosholt community to keep going”.

Melanie has been in charge of the event for 2 years now.

“And I just love this. I love bringing all this to the community and to people, the Christmas cheer and holiday season just means a lot to me.”

Maddie is one of the student decorators this year, she says this is her first year participating.

“It’s kind of like a class field trip, you know, you get to do the trees and make sure that it like, looks good for the public to see,” said Maddie Kaminski, Student Decorator from Rosholt High School.

All the students are volunteers and can help if they have good grades. Maddie told NewsChannel 7 what the hardest part of decorating was for her.

“Putting on the lights because the lights are a big pain, because half the time some of the lights don’t work, then you gotta like find a light that does work and put it into all the lights to work,” said Kaminski.

For the last two weeks, 31 community businesses and members have been putting their trees on the grounds for students to decorate. The rest of the trees are from Rosholt School District. She says it is a lot of hard work, but the people who get to see the magic are worth the time.

“I think it brings everyone from the community together. I think it just gets everyone in that Christmas spirit right after Thanksgiving. And it’s just cool to see, I think it’s great, with all the different themes on the trees. That’s my favorite,” said Izzy Zblewski, Student Decorator from Rosholt High School.

They will open this Friday, and will be open every weekend until Christmas. Santa will come to the fairgrounds every Saturday until then as well. On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8, there will be a petting zoo at the event. On Saturday, Dec. 9, A local church will put on a nativity scene. They will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s Free to walk through, but donations are appreciated.

Rosholt Fair Park is located at 186 W Forest St, Rosholt, WI 54473.

