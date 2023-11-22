News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.(Humane Society of Wichita County)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (Gray News) – Dogs can be a handful for pet owners, but one dog at a shelter in Texas may have found his forever home due to how much of an “a**hole” he can be.

The Humane Society of Wichita County, located in Wichita Falls, got creative in describing Eddie’s fiery personality to people in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Eddie is described as hating other dogs and being 17 pounds but still able to “take on a Rottweiler and win.”

If Eddie had an accent, he would sound like he’s from the Bronx, wearing a wife beater T-shirt and a tattoo that says mom on his arm,” the post reads. “If you got into a bar fight, Eddie would back you up and take on all five guys, put his cigarette out on their forehead, and not spill a drop of his beer while doing it.”

The shelter said they wanted Eddie out of their care because he scares the big dogs, and challenged anyone “man enough” to adopt him.

It didn’t take very long for someone brave enough to take the shelter’s bet.

Later that same day, the shelter made another post regarding Eddie. This time, the shelter said the “a**hole dog” found his forever home.

“As long as they keep his cigarettes and beer well stocked and keep him away from bulldogs eyeing him up across the courtyard (although I’m pretty sure he could easily whoop ‘em), he’s going to be just fine!” the shelter said in a post made Thursday evening.

Eddie’s story just goes to show that there’s love out there for everyone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
DNR releases numbers from the 2023 gun deer opener
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
ECPD stages traffic stop for proposal
ECPD stages traffic stop for proposal

Latest News

This is the 26th year of the event in the Wausau area which continues through Sunday
Festival of Trees in Rothschild raises funds for Aspirus Hospice Services
Avoid letting your pet eat fatty or spiced and seasoned foods
Veterinarian identifies food from the holidays you shouldn't feed your pet
'Finding Nemo Jr.' cast members and director joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to give a sneak peek of...
Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre Presents ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police...
Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says