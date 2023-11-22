News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

21st annual Share Your Holidays campaign begins today

Share Your Holidays 2023 begins today!
Share Your Holidays 2023 begins today!(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season gets underway Wednesday and NewsChannel 7 is gearing up to begin our 21st year of Share Your Holidays to help out just in time for the holidays. Executive Director of the Neighbors’ Place Donna Ambrose from the joined Sunrise 7 this morning to talk about the importance of the effort.

If you would like to donate, follow this link. You can also mail a check to 1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403. You can also donate by dropping cash or checks off at any Wausau area Incredible Bank location. NewsChannel 7 will take food donations during business hours at the WSAW studios.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
DNR releases numbers from the 2023 gun deer opener
Lac du Flambeau Police says multi-camper fire Friday night deemed suspicious
The 13 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars
2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars

Latest News

7 Things You Need to Know 11-22-23
7 Things You Need to Know 11-22-23
For more than 30 years, students and staff from Rosholt High School have been making spirits...
Enchanted Forest returns to Rosholt this weekend for Christmas cheer
Temperatures fall heading into Thanksgiving Day. We will see upper 20s to low 30s this weekend
First Alert Weather: Sunny weather for holiday travels, colder by Thanksgiving
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, November 22, 2023