21st annual Share Your Holidays campaign begins today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season gets underway Wednesday and NewsChannel 7 is gearing up to begin our 21st year of Share Your Holidays to help out just in time for the holidays. Executive Director of the Neighbors’ Place Donna Ambrose from the joined Sunrise 7 this morning to talk about the importance of the effort.

If you would like to donate, follow this link. You can also mail a check to 1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403. You can also donate by dropping cash or checks off at any Wausau area Incredible Bank location. NewsChannel 7 will take food donations during business hours at the WSAW studios.

