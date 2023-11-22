2023 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There was talent all across north central Wisconsin in high school football this fall, but 25 players stand out above the rest in the 63rd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars. Here are the 13 offensive all-stars.

At quarterback, Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Nathan Waupakenay used much more than just his arm under center. The senior had 1,438 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 716 yards with 13 touchdowns, leading his team in both categories. He was first-team All-CWC-Large.

At wide receiver, Mosinee’s Keagen Jirschele might be one of the fastest players on the football circuit in our area this season. The receiver had 818 receiving yards with nine touchdowns, while adding 371 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. He also had four touchdowns on special teams.

Next to him is Stanley-Boyd’s Madden Mahr with 1,158 receiving yards. Mahr was a nightmare for opposing secondary’s, scoring 14 receiving touchdowns. He was first-team All-Cloverbelt.

At running back, Stratford’s Koehler Kilty finds his way back on the offensive All-Stars for the second season in a row. He was the CWC-Large offensive player of the year with 1,919 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, including one in the Division 6 state title game.

Next to him is rival Karter Butt from Edgar. Butt was unstoppable when he had the ball, bulldozing his way into the end zone 36 times, including a Division 7 record five times in the state title game. He was the Marawood Offensive Player of the Year.

Rounding out the running backs is Wausau West’s Ray Reineck. The senior was slowed by an injury midway through the season, but he was dominant when he was on the field. He rushed for 871 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games played, giving him a first-team All-VFA selection.

One of Reineck’s blockers was his tight end Bryce Jaworski, who is our all-star at tight end. He was utilized in multiple ways, helping Reineck in the blocking game and adding 107 receiving yards in four games player. His season was cut short due to a knee injury, but he was still a unanimous first-team All-VFA selection.

The guys in the trenches are the backbone that keep the offense going. Edgar’s Harrison Graveen starts us off in the trenches, helping Butt score his 36 touchdowns. Graveen was a unanimous first-team All-Marawood selection.

At Wiitenberg-Birnamwood, Waupakenay had a big body blocking for him in his center Charlie Nowinsky. The lineman was one of the most fearsome lineman in our area, helping the Chargers rush for 2,769 yards. He was first-team All-Marawood.

Wausau West also boasted a loaded offensive line with Teagan Isham-Her leading the way. The Warriors rushed for 2,165 rushing yards behind him. He was first-team All-VFA.

Joining him on that team was SPASH’s Brenden Clubb, who was a unanimous selection. He took the lead on an offensive line, helping the Panthers average 194 rushing yards per game and 158 passing yards per game.

Rounding out our offensive line is Lakeland Union’s Zane Amershek. He makes the offensive line calls and led the unit to block for a rushing attack that had 4.7 rushing yards per carry. He was first-team All-GNC.

In the position that can make or break a game, D.C. Everest’s Gabe Golbach is our all-star at kicker. Golbach was 8-11 on field goals and 27-31 on extra points.

Congratulations to the 13 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars.

63 years ago, Mark Zelich began honoring high school athletes because he wanted something special to recognize the talent the area has to offer. The NewsChannel 7 All-Stars were born, and they continue today in his memory.

