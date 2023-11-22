2023 NewsChannel 7 Defensive Football All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Defensive players wrecked havoc across the north central Wisconsin football scene, with plenty of game-changing plays. 12 defensive players stand out above the rest in our 63rd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars

Starting in the trenches, Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Charlie Nowinsky is an all-star at offense and defense in this year’s edition. the six-foot-six, 315-pound lineman was unstoppable, recording six sacks and forcing a fumble, requiring attention from opposing offense’s. He was first-team All-CWC Large on defense.

The state champions in Edgar gave up just 49 points total all season, and they are well-represented on this squad. First one is Preston Dahlke on the defensive line. The senior had ten tackles for a loss and two sacks, being rewarded with a unanimous All-Marawood selection.

Staying in the conference, fellow unanimous All-Conference selection defensive end Gavin Voss changed games for Colby, forcing two fumbles, recording five tackles for a loss and sacking the quarterback three times.

Rounding out the defensive line is Medford’s Cameron Bull. The Raider had one sack and nine tackles for a loss. He was one of two unanimous all-conference selections on defense in the Great Northern Conference.

In the linebacker room, the second defensive all-star from Edgar is Karter Butt. An All-Star on offense as well, he was a force on defense. He had a team-high 109 tackles with ten of them for a loss. He was the Marawood Defensive Player of the Year.

his conference counterpart in Kaden Anderson was also a force for the Eagles. The senior had 96 tackles, 17 of them for a loss, to earn a first-team All-Marawood selection.

In the Valley Football Association, Wisconsin Rapids senior Carter Christy was a menace on the defensive side of the ball, with 72 tackles in conference play, good for second in the conference. Three of them were for a loss. He was first-team All-VFA.

D.C. Everest’s Vinnie Tesch is also a selection on the all-conference team. The senior had a team-high 74 tackles and two sacks, also returning an interception for a touchdown. He was first-team All-VFA.

Speaking of interceptions, Mosinee’s Keagen Jirschele is very familiar with those at defensive back. The senior led the state in interceptinos with 14, finishing one shy of a state record. He was the Great Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

SPASH’s Jackson Spees had an eye for the ball as well, taking away the ball with nine interceptions, first in the Valley. He was first-team All-VFA.

Edgar rounds out their four selections to this year’s squad with Teegan Streit at defensive back. He was a key part of their defensive efforts, taking the ball away for five interceptions and recoridng 36 tackles in the secondary. He was a unanimous all-conference selection.

The Punter can help flip the field for any team and Wisconsin Rapids’ Ashton Fisher helped the Red Raiders do that all year. In 22 punts, he had no touchbacks and five inside the 20-yard line. His 42.4 yards per punt was seventh in the state. He was first-team All-VFA.

Congratulations to these 12 athletes on joining the illustrious group of NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars.

63 years ago, Mark Zelich began honoring high school athletes because he wanted something special to recognize the talent the area has to offer. The NewsChannel 7 All-Stars were born, and they continue today in his memory.

