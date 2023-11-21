News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

The asphalt and wood trail on 72nd Avenue provides a path for people who work in Wausau's business campus
By Alicia Schumacher and Tom Zurawski
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than five years in the works, the long-awaited 72nd Avenue Trail is complete.

The City of Wausau held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the official opening of the trail. The multi-use trail is 10 feet wide and features both asphalt and wooden boardwalks through wetland areas.

The path stretches between Stewart Avenue and International Drive and provides a safe space for those on the business campus.

Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch explained, “So this provides a really comfortable, safe place for employees of the business campus to walk during lunch. And the area residents can use it to access different parts of the city.”

The trail is part of a larger system that the city will develop in the coming years, including on Stewart Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Democrats urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps
$1.5 million is being donated to over 320 charities around Wisconsin
Area non-profits to benefit from Packers Charities
'Healthy Herd, Healthy Hunt' package of bills
Legislation introduced to help curb impact of Chronic Wasting Disease
DNR believes hunter safety courses are helping to keep hunting safer
Number of deer harvested on opening weekend down from last year
According to the CDC, 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain...
Two hospitalized after salmonella discovered in cantaloupes sold in Wisconsin