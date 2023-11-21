Wausau holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of 72nd Avenue Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than five years in the works, the long-awaited 72nd Avenue Trail is complete.

The City of Wausau held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the official opening of the trail. The multi-use trail is 10 feet wide and features both asphalt and wooden boardwalks through wetland areas.

The path stretches between Stewart Avenue and International Drive and provides a safe space for those on the business campus.

Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch explained, “So this provides a really comfortable, safe place for employees of the business campus to walk during lunch. And the area residents can use it to access different parts of the city.”

The trail is part of a larger system that the city will develop in the coming years, including on Stewart Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.