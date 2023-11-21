News and First Alert Weather App
Two hospitalized after Salmonella found in cantaloupes sold in Wisconsin

(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, local health departments, and federal partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to cantaloupes.

According to the CDC, 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This includes at least four people from Wisconsin. Several cantaloupes and cantaloupe-containing products have been recalled recently due to suspicion of Salmonella contamination, including:

  • Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label that says “Malichita”, “4050″, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” sold between Oct. 16-23.
  • ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between Oct. 27-31.

Find more information about products affected by this recall and where they were sold on the DHS Outbreaks in Wisconsin webpage.

Anyone who purchased recalled cantaloupe products is advised to not eat them and to throw them away along with any food that may be packaged with the cantaloupe (for example: fruit salad). This includes any fresh fruit that was frozen for later use. If you ate any recalled cantaloupe and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact a doctor right away. Let them know you may have been in contact with Salmonella.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

