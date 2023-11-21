Tattoo artist in Tomahawk using creativity to give back to veterans

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Over two decades, tattoo artist Carrie Lang from Tomahawk has painted nearly 20 veteran-themed motorcycles.

Lang began airbrushing motorcycles nearly 25 years ago. Her first brush with creativity started with wildlife and now, she uses her passion to make priceless masterpieces.

If you take a step inside King Lang Art, you’ll quickly see that it’s not your typical tattoo shop. That’s because skin isn’t the only canvas Lang works on, but her artwork is not for just anyone.

“I just really have a heart for veterans,” Lang shared. “Growing up, my dad was very patriotic and our family is too.”

Every year Lang airbrushes two to four motorcycles for veterans. Each work of art is incredibly time-consuming.

“They take anywhere from 30 to 100 hours sometimes,” said Lang.

She says the joy of presenting a veteran with something they can keep is priceless.

“The motorcycles for the vets is a therapy thing for some of them because they put things on there that not only bring the brotherhood of the motorcycle riding and military, but a lot them have events that they’ve been through,” Lang said.

Tim “Shortcut” from Tomahawk was a Navy deep-sea diver who served multiple tours in the Vietnam War, first in 1973, then again in 1974 through ‘75. He was the first recipient of a custom airbrush motorcycle more than 20 years ago.

“When I pull up to motorcycle shows, people go, ’Holy smokes look at this,’” Tim said. “What Carrie did to my motorcycle was very nice, it’s a POW-MIA motorcycle. It’s one of a kind — one of a kind.”

Not only is Lang’s work making a difference for vets, it also gives her great pride.

“The stories are incredible and it’s just an honor to be a part of it,” she said. “Just hold our vets up and give them another source of pride going down the road.”

Lang says she plans to continue airbrushing more motorcycles after the holidays.

