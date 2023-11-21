Stevens Point Fire Department to conduct live-fire exercise on Saturday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Nov. 25, the Stevens Point Fire Department will be conducting a live-fire training in a single-family residential structure, located at 5278 Highway HH, in the City of Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point Fire Department said in a statement that burning an acquired structure is a practice performed far less frequently than in prior years, due to the very involved process to be within all regulations. Before being able to conduct this training, State DNR approval, asbestos abatement, and site preparation occurred for the safety of the public, and those participating in the training. Officials said training in an acquired structure is second to none as compared to a fully controlled “simulated” structure fire at fire training facilities.

Training by SPFD personnel is vital in maintaining knowledge and proficiency in fire behavior, fire suppression, search and rescue, incident management, communications, and other response-related disciplines. Objective-based scenarios have been developed to follow National Fire Protection Association standards for safe and effective training.

The Stevens Point Fire Department shared its thanks for the people in the area for their support for this training.

