Stevens Point Area Public School District earns school communications award

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area Public School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with two Spectrum Awards of Merit for its work in school communications.

WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its annual conference held Nov. 8-10. The Stevens Point Area Public School District earned an Award of Merit for the ‘Work With Purpose Recruitment Campaign’ in the Marketing and Advertising Material category and ‘Setting the Stage for Success: Superintendent Entry Plan’ in the Special Purpose Publication and Project category.

“Receiving this recognition is a true honor and testament to the hard work being devoted to communications in our District,” said Cory Hirsbrunner, Stevens Point Area Public School District superintendent. “They underscore our commitment to effective communication, not just as a tool for engagement, but as a foundational element in fostering educational excellence and community involvement.”

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 59 school districts and CESAs with awards.

“The projects from the Spectrum Award winners show how important it is to communicate well in schools and connect with the community. They represent some of the best work being done in schools throughout the state,” said Joelle Doye, current President of WSPRA from the Mineral Point School District. “These winners show how key good communication is in education and how important it is to involve everyone to support our schools in Wisconsin.”

WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states, from New York to California.

