News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ/Gray News) – Sheetz announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

This limited-time promotion began on Nov. 20 and will last until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

The gas promotion comes during the busiest travel week of the year.

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will travel overall this Thanksgiving, which is more than a 2% increase from last year.

GasBuddy is reporting the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined for the ninth consecutive week, falling to $3.27 per gallon.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
Wisconsin Supreme Court questions timing of redistricting challenge seeking new maps for 2024