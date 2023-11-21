Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for 18th year at Wildwood Zoo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland kicks off its 18th year on November 24 at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield. Organizers Danielle and Al Nystrom stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming season.

“We’ve got well over a million maybe close to 2 million light bulbs in the park,” Al said. “Lots of homemade displays, lots of activities, live music on the weekends, Santa Claus visits, wagon rides on Saturdays. So kind of a neat experience, but a great holiday tradition for a lot of families the last 17 years.”

The event also helps give back to area food pantries with a free-will donation.

“All that food and money goes back into the communities,” Danielle said. “We serve 35 food pantries out of our program every year, and in the last 18 years have collected over 900,000 cans of food. So it’s a very big impact, not just for the Marshfield community, but the 60-mile radius around Marshfield as well.”

Al added, “...this will certainly be our biggest and brightest display. And I think the impact has just continued to grow.”

The event runs from November 24 to December 31. It’ll be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

