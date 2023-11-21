News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Democrats urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps
$1.5 million is being donated to over 320 charities around Wisconsin
Area non-profits to benefit from Packers Charities
'Healthy Herd, Healthy Hunt' package of bills
Legislation introduced to help curb impact of Chronic Wasting Disease
DNR believes hunter safety courses are helping to keep hunting safer
Number of deer harvested on opening weekend down from last year
According to the CDC, 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain...
Two hospitalized after salmonella discovered in cantaloupes sold in Wisconsin