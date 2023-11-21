How to check a charity before you give

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holidays just around the corner, you’re probably already getting asked more for donations — but do you vet the charity before you give? It only takes a few minutes to check if a charity is legit, yet very few people do.

The Vice President of the ‘BBB Wise Giving Alliance’ or Give.org said there is a ‘trust gap’ between donors and charities.

He said according to their ‘donor trust report’ the vast majority of people feel it’s important to build a relationship with a charity before they give, but only a small percentage have high trust in charities before they donate. Give.org is trying to fill that gap, so you can confidently help your community this holiday season.

“There’s so many to choose from and ‘tis the season right,” Donna Ambrose, Executive Director, The Neighbors’ Place.

The holidays tend to bring out the giver in people. At the Neighbors’ Place, they see an uptick in volunteers and donations this time of year.

According to BMO Financial Group, 63% of Americans plan to give back to charitable causes this holiday season. Before you whip out your wallet though, make sure to do your homework and validate the charity.

“Looking at the website to see if there are opportunities, to find out if there’s been recognition, the work that they’ve done, the impact year over year,” Ambrose said. “Because to give, you really want to see where your dollars are going and the impact the organization has had.”

Organizations like Charity Navigator or BBB Wise Giving Alliance help you determine what is a good charity to give your money to. They use a specific set of standards.

“That verifies the trustworthiness of the organization,” said Bennett Weiner, executive VP and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Give.org looks into the governance or structure of the charity, where the majority of expenses are going, and how transparent the website is on specific activities. They also perform an audit and use the IRS tax documents to see exactly how your money is being used.

“At least 65% of the charity’s total expenses should go to program service activities,” said Weiner.

Ambrose said it’s not as simple as a number and it really depends on the individual organization’s needs. You should also call the executive director and have an honest conversation with them about where your money will go. Both Ambrose and Weiner agree you should be wary if organizations are using terms like ‘100 percent will go toward relief.’

“The truth of the matter is that every charity has administering and fundraising costs,” said Weiner.

The website should clearly state where those costs are coming from if it does claim 100%. Weiner said it could come from a grant or the board. Make sure to double check it is the one you want to donate to as well. Beware of calls asking for an immediate donation with a credit card.

“Watch out for cases of mistaken identity. there are a lot of charities with similar sounding names,” said Weiner. “Watch out for excessive pressure for an on-the-spot gift decision.”

You can also look for local partners of the charity to check credibility.

“We align ourselves with other organizations to really increase our impact,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose said even with all these warnings, don’t let it stop you from helping your community this holiday season. She said what they do isn’t possible without donors.

“All of that keeps us going and not just doing what we’ve always done but helping us to have a bigger impact in the community,” said Ambrose.

“It just means that people have to take the time to check out the organization before they give because unfortunately most people don’t,” Weiner added.

Giving money isn’t the only way to help. Ambrose said she anticipates an uptick in volunteers as we reach the holidays. Right now they have more than 100 volunteers. They’ve seen the biggest increase in VTO or volunteer time off. Ambrose said employers are offering to pay normal pay for the time they take off to volunteer.

