News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff on Tuesday for anniversary of 2021 parade tragedy

Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in recognition of the anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and to honor the six individuals who were killed in the attack.

Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8 were killed when Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle through the parade. He was convicted last October.

“Today marks the two-year anniversary of the senseless act of violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade that took the lives of six cherished members of the community and injured many others. In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and have seen the kindness, strength, and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” said Gov. Evers. “As we observe this anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in their time of need. We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts. Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

The executive order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

Latest News

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Wisconsin Supreme Court questions timing of redistricting challenge seeking new maps for 2024
He said knowing that it will be busy, and planning ahead will make it easier for everyone.
Hunters and Thanksgiving travelers fill flights at Central Wisconsin Airport
The Rotary Winter Wonderland kicks off its 18th year on November 24 at the Wildwood Zoo in...
Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for 18th year at Wildwood Zoo
Millions are traveling by air over the Thanksgiving weekend
Avelo Airlines offering more flights during holiday season