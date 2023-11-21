Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff on Tuesday for anniversary of 2021 parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in recognition of the anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and to honor the six individuals who were killed in the attack.

Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8 were killed when Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle through the parade. He was convicted last October.

“Today marks the two-year anniversary of the senseless act of violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade that took the lives of six cherished members of the community and injured many others. In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and have seen the kindness, strength, and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” said Gov. Evers. “As we observe this anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in their time of need. We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts. Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

The executive order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

