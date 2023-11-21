News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather locally, colder by Thanksgiving

Some precipitation possible Tuesday morning, otherwise dry & sunny weather through the end of the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving expect great weather through the end of the week. Falling temperatures will arrive in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Falling temperatures heading into Thanksgiving.
Falling temperatures heading into Thanksgiving.(WSAW)

A strong low-pressure system moving east just south of the Badger State Tuesday bringing precipitation for southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning. If you have plans to travel south, expect some rain or snow during the morning hours. Locally here in North Central Wisconsin, expect clouds to start off the morning Tuesday.

Some precipitation falling over the south and eastern parts of the State Tuesday morning
Some precipitation falling over the south and eastern parts of the State Tuesday morning(WSAW)
Some gusty winds from the north gusting up to 25 mph
Some gusty winds from the north gusting up to 25 mph(WSAW)

A cold front will swipe through later in the day, pushing out clouds and allow for some sunshine to make a return as early as this afternoon. Highs similar to Monday, low to mid 40s.

Clouds for the morning Tuesday, sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs low to mid 40s
Clouds for the morning Tuesday, sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs low to mid 40s(WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies return in time for the busy travel day Wednesday. Slightly colder highs in the upper 30s to around 40 for most of North Central Wisconsin.

Sunny skies throughout Wednesday in North Central Wisconsin. Highs upper 30s to low 40s
Sunny skies throughout Wednesday in North Central Wisconsin. Highs upper 30s to low 40s(WSAW)

A quick cool down arrives in time for Thanksgiving Day as another weak cold front ushers some colder northwest air. Low temperatures mid-20s for the morning hours. Highs colder than days prior, upper 20s to low 30s. Sun and clouds expected for the day.

Highs colder Thursday, upper 20s to low 30s
Highs colder Thursday, upper 20s to low 30s(WSAW)

There will not be much of a chance to set any records this Thanksgiving as temperatures will remain seasonal and dry weather will continue for most of the next 7-10 days.

No records to be broken on Thanksgiving this year.
No records to be broken on Thanksgiving this year.(WSAW)

A chilly start to the morning for Black Friday. Morning lows starting off in the teens, but sunny skies continue. Highs upper 20s to low 30s, continuing over the upcoming weekend. Clouds return Saturday, but good travel weather expected. Keep an eye out for the forecast on Sunday. A weather maker could bring snow to the region. However, the forecast remains several days out, and expected to undergo changes as we get closer to the end of the weekend.

A weather maker could arrive on Sunday
A weather maker could arrive on Sunday(WSAW)

