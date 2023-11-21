ECPD stages traffic stop for proposal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two ECPD officers turned red and blues into wedding bells when it was time for a Wausau man to propose.

What seemed like a routine traffic stop outside the Pablo Center on Nov. 18 ended with a ring instead of cuffs when the driver, Troy Goldschmidt, got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Moriah Prichard, to marry him.

Josh Miller, Public Information Officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, said that the Wausau couple was visiting Eau Claire in March for a weekend getaway and loved it. When Moriah lost her phone on the trip, it was Officer Maggie Anderson who helped her find it.

According to Troy, the lost phone incident was pretty scary because Officer Anderson found Moriah’s phone on the curb. When she couldn’t get into it, she called Moriah’s mother who was her emergency contact. Since no one knew that the couple had gone to Eau Claire, the family worried. Eventually, they tracked her down to the hotel where they were staying.

Troy said Eau Claire had a special place in their hearts after that trip. They were so impressed with how nice everyone was, and they had such a great time, that he knew he wanted to propose to Moriah here.

The couple was so thankful for Officer Anderson’s help and their positive experience with her, that it sparked an idea in Troy. He reached out to the police department for help with his upcoming proposal, hoping that she could be involved.

Troy started planning the proposal with the police department about five weeks ago.

Both of their families were inside The District Pub & Grill watching the proposal happen across the street. Troy had flowers and a card waiting for Moriah in their hotel room when they returned.

