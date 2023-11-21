Don’t poison your pet: These Thanksgiving foods are toxic to feed dogs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Traditional Thanksgiving food may be tasty for you, but many dishes and ingredients are toxic for your four-legged friends who may be joining you under the table.

To avoid unintentionally harming your pet (and an expensive trip to the vet), make sure you and anyone who you are spending the holiday with are aware of what Thanksgiving table staples are toxic for dogs.

Here is the list of what may be on your table this Thanksgiving that is and is not safe for dogs to eat, according to the American Kennel Club:

THANKSGIVING FOODS TOXIC FOR DOGS:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Ham

Stuffing

Casseroles

Creamed peas

Alcoholic beverages

Foods with spices

Fatty foods

Yeast dough

Grapes and raisins

Chocolate

Cookies

Pies

Desserts

Onions

Chives

Scallions

Garlic

Butter

Sour cream

Salt and pepper



OTHER FOODS THAT ARE TOXIC TO DOGS:

Almond

Apricot

Balsam pear

Bones

Caffeine

Coffee

Citrus

Coconut

Coconut oil

Japanese plum

Macadamia nuts

Milk and diary

Mushrooms that are also toxic for humans

Nuts

Peach and pear kernels

Raw, undercooked meat and eggs

Rhubarb

Spinach

Wild cherry

Xylitol (which is used as a sweetener in products like baked goods, candy, gum, and toothpaste)



[ CLICK HERE FOR THE PET POISON HELPLINE ]

THANKSGIVING FOODS SAFE FOR DOGS:

Remember, all of these foods must be plain, unseasoned and not contain any of the harmful ingredients listed above.

For example, dogs can have plain pumpkin, but not pumpkin pie. Or plain potatoes, but not mashed potatoes made with butter.

Turkey meat without skin or bones

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Pumpkin

Green beans

Peas

Apple



While these foods may be safe for dogs to eat, it is also important to mind how much they consume.

Pet medical insurance provider Trupanion said those table scraps and extra treats you give your pets to show how thankful you are for them can add up quickly.

According to Trupanion, a 5-ounce serving of dark turkey meat for a small dog can be the calorie equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a person.

All those extra calories won’t just cost them their health.

Trupanion data revealed that pet owners with overweight pets spend up to five-times more in veterinary bills than owners whose pets are a healthy weight.

The most common claims Trupanion said they receive are for foreign body ingestion.

If your dog accidentally gets a hold of any cooked bones, which can cause choking or damage your pet’s digestive system if swallowed, you may be facing a $1,400 vet bill, according to Trupanion.

