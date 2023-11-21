Crews to wrap up work on WIS 17 in Rhinelander due to weather

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to recent and upcoming weather, crews on WIS 17 in Rhinelander have prepared the road for driving and have wrapped up construction for the year.

Crews will return in the spring to complete concrete work and finishing items. Crews have been working on the highway over the summer and fall to improve road conditions along WIS 17 from Pollyanna Road to Stevens Street and along down to US 8.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's North Central Region

