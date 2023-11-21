News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines

At least one death, one preterm labor, and 11 illnesses have been reported.
DOH: Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines
DOH: Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines(Hawaii State DOH)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A listeria outbreak in at least seven states is being traced back to tainted fruit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

At least one death, one preterm labor, and 11 illnesses have been reported as of Nov. 17.

These illnesses were reported in California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

According to the CDC, the true number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely higher because some people can recover without medical care or testing.

The CDC said the recalled whole peaches, nectarines and plums were distributed by HMC Farms to stores nationwide between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.

The fruit was sold in 2-pound bags that were branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.” It was also sold individually with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number printed on it.

Item numbers include:

  • Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038
  • White peach: 4401
  • Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378
  • White nectarine: 3035
  • Red plum: 4042
  • Black plum: 4040

The CDC urged consumers to throw away any contaminated fruit or return it to the store.

Refrigerators and other surfaces should be cleaned because listeria can survive and spread easily.

Symptoms of a listeria illness can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. It’s especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or over, or have weakened immune systems.

Investigators are working to determine if any other fruit or food products may be contaminated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

Latest News

He said knowing that it will be busy, and planning ahead will make it easier for everyone.
Hunters and Thanksgiving travelers fill flights at Central Wisconsin Airport
The Rotary Winter Wonderland kicks off its 18th year on November 24 at the Wildwood Zoo in...
Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for 18th year at Wildwood Zoo
Holiday Travel with Avelo Airlines - 11.21.2023
Rotary Winter Wonderland at Wildwood Zoo intrview - 11.21.2023
Holiday Travel Tips at CWA - 11.21.2023