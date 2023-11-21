News and First Alert Weather App
Annual Share Your Holidays Campaign Kicks Off its 21st Year !

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season gets underway Wednesday and NewsChannel 7 is gearing up to begin our 21st year of Share Your Holidays to help out just in time for the holidays. During the last 20 years, we’ve collected more than $1.3 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.

There will be $85,000 in matching grants to help the dollars go further for our local families in need. Share Your Holidays is WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Wausau, The Neighbors’ Place and Peyton’s Promise. Our annual campaign will continue through Friday December 29, 2023.

