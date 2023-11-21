Amber Alert: Plover police looking for 2 young brothers, allegedly with their father

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two young brothers from Plover.

Investigators believe 7-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and 9-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong may be with their father.

Yiemen Xiong is 41 years old. He left Plover on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. It’s unclear where he was headed. Investigators said he has ties to Marathon County and Columbia County. His vehicle was last observed in Clinton, Iowa at 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Alexander Xiong is 3 foot 5 inches He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray t-shirt, dark jeans and yellow shoes. Stefan Xiong is 3 foot 10 inches. He weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Yiemen Xiong is 5 foot 3 inches. He weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Network, Yiemen Xiong drives a 2010, Gold, Toyota Sienna minivan. The Wisconsin license plate on the car is 740-XTN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Plover Police Department 715-346-1400.

