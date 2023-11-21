News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say

Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 19-year-old construction worker was reportedly killed in a tragic construction mishap involving his father.

According to multiple reports, Ommatt Cruz was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift last Friday morning.

Cruz was directing his father, who was operating a forklift, through an East Village intersection and onto a flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old was then run over by the lift, according to reports.

“There was a tragic accident that took away the life of one of our own,” friends and family shared online. “Ommatt Cruz just turned 19 three months ago. He was first and foremost a loving and adoring son to his parents. He was also a dedicated and loving brother.”

According to police reports, Cruz suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was always there to help others, he was selfless,” friends and family shared. “He was in his first year of college and would still find time to come out on the field and help out with his younger brother on the JV team.”

The situation remains under investigation.

No charges have currently been filed with no other injuries reported.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Cruz’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
DOJ: Amber alert canceled for young Plover brothers
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash gets 4 years prison

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
The Neighbors Place is registered on Charity Navigator and works with partnering organizations...
How to check a charity before you give
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced