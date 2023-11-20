News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau River District to hold Gift Wrapping for Good and Santa visits

Santa will be in the lower level of Washington Square on Saturdays
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holidays just around the corner, there are plenty of festive events you can take part in right in the Greater Wausau Area. The Wausau River District is hosting Gift Wrapping for Good and Visiting with Santa.

Blake Opal-Wahoske, the Executive Director for the Wausau River District, joined NewsChannel 7 to discuss the upcoming events and how you can get involved.

