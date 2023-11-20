News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Athletic Director Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly over the weekend, the university announced Monday.

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka had served as UW-Platteville’s athletic director for four years and was also its assistant chancellor.

In a statement, the university’s Chancellor Dr. Tammy K. Evetovich noted Navarro-Krupka had been pregnant at the time of her death and said the news of her passing left the UW-Platteville community “fill(ed) with both shock and sadness.”

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka

“She was an enthusiastic champion for the entire University of Wisconsin-Platteville, especially our student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff,” Evetovich continued. “I offer my condolences to her husband Nick, her family, her friends and the many, many people she impacted during her time at UW-Platteville. She will be greatly missed.”

In addition to her administrative roles, Navarro-Krupka, who grew up in Madison, taught five courses at the university and coordinated the graduate program in sports administration.

