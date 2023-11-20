Thanksgiving recycling do’s and don’ts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season for family get togethers and meals. While the holiday brings a lot of joy for families, all of the prep work means a lot of trash. Solid Waste Director Amanda Haffele at Portage County Solid Waste joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to show us what can be recycled and what you should be throwing away this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.