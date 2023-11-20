News and First Alert Weather App
Smiling John’s amongst many tree farms to open for the holiday season

Smiling Johns owns roughly 15 acres of trees to offer customers.
Smiling Johns owns roughly 15 acres of trees to offer customers.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - With the return of the holiday season, Smiling John’s in Merrill was happy to be back in business.

“I love to be out here, see all the people,” Sophie Koehler, a tree processor at Smiling Johns, said. “(I) love to help them out.”

The staff said they were dedicated to helping shoppers pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

“It’s cool. It’s a really nice tree,” Charles Ghidorzi, a shopper, said about his newly acquired tree. “The people always show you where the great Christmas trees are and all of them are perfect.”

While the holiday season is prime time for Smiling John’s, the preparation is year-round.

“During the summer, we pick pine cones, we prune trees, we mow the lawn, take care of any other grounds,” Koehler said. “We plant our young trees in the spring.”

While Smiling John’s priority is planting their best trees, they’re also devoted to providing the best experience.

“They’re really nice people,” Ghidorzi said. “The staff here helps us.”

Staff members said they are eager to provide even more help for the season ahead.

“We’re so excited! We love to see you guys out here,” Koehler said. “It’s honestly just a great experience to be out here. We got lots of very friendly staff willing to help you. We’re willing to see you. Come on out! Say hi. Have a little chat with us.”

Smiling Johns will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday for the remainder of the season. For more information, click here.

