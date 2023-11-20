Sentencing hearing set for Lac du Flambeau woman convicted of fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Lac du Flambeau woman convicted in a fatal hit-and-run case will be sentenced Monday afternoon in Vilas County.

Laurie Wildcat, 25, hit a man with her SUV resulting in his death. It happened June 16, 2022. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.

Wildcat agreed to the terms of a plea agreement in September. She pleaded guilty to hit and run involving death. Three other charges were dismissed.

Investigators responded to Highway 51 near State Highway 70 East in Arbor Vitae. That location is near Little Muskie Lake. According to court documents, Wildcat said she was southbound on Highway 51 when a man stepped out into traffic. Wildcat said the victim was a family friend and was trying to find him to give him a ride home.

Investigators said the crash likely occurred around 12:30 a.m. A passerby who stopped to help said Wildcat said she hit a deer and did not need help. Wildcat then left the scene to return to the bar where she worked to call 911.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.