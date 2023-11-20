Packers Foundation awards $1.5M in grants to organizations across state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced this week it has distributed a record $1.5 million in annual grants to 321 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Michael Barber, chairperson of the Foundation, made the announcement, honoring and recognizing the outstanding efforts and services performed by each of the organizations. Of the Foundation’s contributions, eight grants were awarded to Marathon, Wood, and Lincoln County organizations.

The Salvation Army of Tomahawk (Lincoln)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin (Marathon)

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area Inc. (Marathon)

Bridge Street Mission (Marathon)

Marathon County Literacy Council (Marathon)

Feeding Our Communities With United Services Inc. (Wood)

Hannah Center Inc (Wood)

Soup or Socks (Wood)

“We’re proud to award a record $1.5 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The recipient organizations are incredibly dedicated to their communities, serving some of our most vulnerable neighbors. We are honored to recognize and support their impactful and crucial work.”

This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of elderly, homelessness, human services, and hunger. Grants were awarded to organizations located in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, with 43 grants going to the elderly, 66 to homelessness, 135 to human services, and 77 to hunger.

The grants awarded by the Foundation are not recurring and must be used for the specific program or initiative for which the organizations applied.

To learn about where each organization will be focusing the grant dollars and for more information on the grant cycles, visit packers.com/foundation and navigate to the Project/Program Focus Area. The Foundation now has distributed more than $22,542,000 for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert Parins, then president of the Packers Corporation.

