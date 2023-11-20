News and First Alert Weather App
One dead in semi-truck on car crash in Oneida County

By Sloane Wick
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On Nov. 19 at approximately 10:44 a.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway K and US Highway 51.  When officers arrived, it appeared that a southbound 2018 Cadillac X5 was making a left turn eastbound onto Highway K and turned in front of a 2022 Mack semi-truck.  

The semi-truck hit the Cadillac as it was making its turn.

First Responders tried saving the Cadillac driver’s life, however, the driver died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t hurt.

Wisconsin State Patrol is completing an accident reconstruction.  

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County HAZMAT Team, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Lifelink Helicopter, Cassian Fire, Nokomis Fire and First Responders, Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments and the Oneida County Highway Department.

This area of US Highway 51 was detoured from approximately 11:00 AM to 4:15 PM.

The name of the person who died is not being released until notification to the family.

