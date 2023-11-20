Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A STEM-focused children’s museum has set its opening date for Dec. 6. The Children’s Imaginarium is located at the site of the former Wausau Center mall.

More than $3 million has been raised to make the museum possible. It shares a wall and a façade with HOM Furniture.

The museum has worked with nationally recognized exhibit fabricators to design exhibits rooted in science, technology, engineering, and math, and will offer programming geared toward children from 2-12 years old.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

