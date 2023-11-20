News and First Alert Weather App
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 in downtown Wausau

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A STEM-focused children’s museum has set its opening date for Dec. 6. The Children’s Imaginarium is located at the site of the former Wausau Center mall.

More than $3 million has been raised to make the museum possible. It shares a wall and a façade with HOM Furniture.

The museum has worked with nationally recognized exhibit fabricators to design exhibits rooted in science, technology, engineering, and math, and will offer programming geared toward children from 2-12 years old.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

