Lower demand, declining oil prices push gas under $3 in most areas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas in many spots in central Wisconsin is now under $3 a gallon for unleaded. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down.

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon. So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Marathon County is now $2.98. It’s even cheaper in Portage County-- with an average price of $2.89.

Currently, the cheapest average price for unleaded gas in the state is in Dunn County at $2.85. GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas is in Sparta at $2.68.

Since the price peak for 2023, the national average has either fallen or remained flat for 60 straight days.

