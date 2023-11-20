News and First Alert Weather App
Lac du Flambeau Police says multi-camper fire Friday night deemed suspicious

(KTTC)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department says two campers that caught fire on Friday night in Vilas County were set under suspicious circumstances.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at around 9:34 p.m., the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a report of two mobile campers on fire, in the 14000 area of STH 70, in Lac du Flambeau.

Upon their arrival, authorities found there were two campers, with one being fully engulfed and the second camper having flames coming out of one of the front windows. There were no occupants, nor anyone around the property. The two campers and contents were a total loss.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is being assisted by the State of Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall in the investigation. Agencies assisting with the fire were the Lac du Flambeau Fire Department, Woodruff Fire Department, Lac du Flambeau Victim/Witness Services, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, and the State of Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall

