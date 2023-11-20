First Alert Weather: Colder heading into Thanksgiving
Seasonably cool for the next few days, with a chance of flurries or snow showers early Tuesday. No travel impacts due to weather expected.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Good travel weather expected heading into Thanksgiving Day here in North Central Wisconsin. However, temperatures will take a fall starting on Turkey Day, continuing to cool over the holiday weekend.
Increasing clouds Monday morning ahead of a storm system sitting over the Central Plains. The weather system bringing some rain Monday morning for our neighboring states. Some rain can mix in over portions of Southern Wisconsin Monday morning. Cloudy skies for the day with highs in the low 40s. Southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph.
A chance for a rain-snow mix for some location in the far northwestern portions of the Badger State. Overnight lows near 30. Cloudy skies continue for Tuesday, with partial cloudy clearing during the afternoon hours. Highs remaining in the low 40s. Wednesday is the busiest travel day prior to Thanksgiving, and dry weather is on tap for the Badger State and the Upper Midwest. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Colder weather expected Thanksgiving Day. Plan for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. If you plan to take part in a Turkey Trot event during the morning, anticipate temperatures to be in the 20s with a northwest breezy. Daytime highs will top out in the low 30s.
Black Friday has a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s. The outlook for the upcoming weekend has some sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. More clouds around next Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s.
