First Alert Weather: Colder heading into Thanksgiving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Good travel weather expected heading into Thanksgiving Day here in North Central Wisconsin. However, temperatures will take a fall starting on Turkey Day, continuing to cool over the holiday weekend.

Cloudy skies through Tuesday. Sunny by Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day turns colder with highs near 30 (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Monday morning ahead of a storm system sitting over the Central Plains. The weather system bringing some rain Monday morning for our neighboring states. Some rain can mix in over portions of Southern Wisconsin Monday morning. Cloudy skies for the day with highs in the low 40s. Southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Increasing clouds for today, highs in the low to mid 40s for North Central Wisconsin Monday (WSAW)

Cloudy with some breezy winds and a high near low 40s (WSAW)

A chance for a rain-snow mix for some location in the far northwestern portions of the Badger State. Overnight lows near 30. Cloudy skies continue for Tuesday, with partial cloudy clearing during the afternoon hours. Highs remaining in the low 40s. Wednesday is the busiest travel day prior to Thanksgiving, and dry weather is on tap for the Badger State and the Upper Midwest. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some precipitation in the NW and Southern half of the state Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Great travel weather here in Wisconsin and the midwest on Wednesday (WSAW)

Colder weather expected Thanksgiving Day. Plan for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. If you plan to take part in a Turkey Trot event during the morning, anticipate temperatures to be in the 20s with a northwest breezy. Daytime highs will top out in the low 30s.

Travel weather will still be great on Thanksgiving Day (WSAW)

No record expected this Thanksgiving (WSAW)

Black Friday has a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s. The outlook for the upcoming weekend has some sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. More clouds around next Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s.

