Electrical fire causes significant damage to Merrill home

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Sunday in Merrill appears to be electrical. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on the 500 block of East Street in Merrill.

Merrill Police were the first to arrive and made sure everyone was out of the house. The house next door was also evacuated.

When the fire department arrived there were visible flames on the outside of the home. According to a post on the Merrill Fire Department’s Facebook page, interior fire damage was minimal but smoke damage was extensive.

The fire was under control just after 1 p.m. Crews were able to leave the property at 3:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

