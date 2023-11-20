Brothers bring taste of Texas to Stevens Point with breakfast taco food stand

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been looking for a quick breakfast, Amigo’s Tacos food stand is now open in Stevens Point.

Brothers Alex and Lorenzo Bocanegra opened the truck a month ago, bringing with it a taste of Texas.

From cracking eggs, throwing bacon on the grill, and serving their customers. Alex and Lorenzo are brothers who are very busy with their new endeavors. They served breakfast tacos. But it was a different opportunity that brought them to the community of Stevens Point.

“Lorenzo moved here a few years prior, and he told me about some coaching opportunities. We wanted to be around football. that’s originally my biggest passion is football coaching. So that kind of got us together and kind of got us close to the community,” said Alex Bocanegra, co-owner, and operator of Amigos Tacos Food Stand.

The idea was to make their customers experience different.

“We figured, you know, with breakfast, you really only have a few options you got, you know, McDonald’s and Kwik Trip for something quick, or you have to sit down and be wining and dining, we thought we’d throw our hat in the ring and see what we could do, Alex said.

Prices were also at the center of the decision.

“With everything going up these days, I wanted to cater to the individual that could come here three times a week, get a delicious breakfast taco where it doesn’t really break the bank. Because I’m one of those people that you know, I’d rather have, you know, the same person show up three times a week, rather than one time a week because of the price point,” said Lorenzo Bocanegra.

The food truck is taking a short break.

“We’ve been open for about a month and this was kind of like our test run. ‘Let’s see if the market has a need here. If people like our product, if we’re good at this, if they like what we’re doing here,” said Lorenzo.

The community loves the food stand. Although it will be closing for the winter at the end of this week, the owners say the future is bright.

“So, our goal is hopefully one day to open like a brick and mortar, we’d love to have a place where it has a drive-thru so that people don’t have to stand outside and can wait in their vehicles, but a drive-thru is ideal. That’s something we’re working towards another thing that throughout the winter, we’re going to be looking at, and going from there and really just being a breakfast staple here in Stevens Point, Lorenzo said.

The food stand is open every day from 7 a.m. until 1:30p p.m. in the District 1 Brewing Company parking lot. They’ll remain open until Wednesday. They’ll close for winter, but will return in the spring. District 1 Brewing Company is located at 200 Division St N. in Stevens Point.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.