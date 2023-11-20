News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Athletic Brewing Co. program donates grant to Plover River Crossing Trail project

Athletic Brewing Co. donates up to $2 million annually to help protect, preserve, and maintain...
Athletic Brewing Co. donates up to $2 million annually to help protect, preserve, and maintain local trails.(Athletic Brewing Co.)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail and Rotary Club of Greater Portage County are proud to announce that the Plover River Crossing Trail project has secured a $4,800 award from Athletic Brewing Company’s Two For The Trails grant program.

Launched in 2018, Two For The Trails is the largest annual environmental grant program in the craft beer industry. The program pays homage to Athletic Brewing co-founder and CEO Bill Shufelt’s family practice of toasting post-trail adventures with two brews. Athletic has committed to donating up to $2 million annually to help protect, preserve, and maintain local trails.

This year, Athletic Brewing awarded more than $1.6 million to over 200 recipients.

“Since 2018, we’ve donated $4.3 million to projects across 43 states, the United Kingdom, and Canada,” said Athletic Brewing B Corp & Two for the Trails Manager, Cara Wilson. “The Two For The Trails program allows us to provide essential funding to projects aimed at enhancing and protecting the quality of outdoor spaces in the communities where our customers live, work, and adventure.”

With these funds, the Friends of the Plover River Crossing, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Greater Portage County and USFWS Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, said it will be able to restore a one-acre field bordering the planned Plover River Crossing Trail to native prairie. The prairie restoration will improve habitat for pollinator species, birds, and other wildlife and serve students at Bannach Elementary School, UW-Stevens Point, and visitors and residents east and west of the Plover River.

Athletic Brewing was founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker. It is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Car Crash
Sun Prairie man killed in Oneida County crash
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Rendering of Children’s Imaginarium
Multi-million dollar children’s museum to open Dec. 6 downtown Wausau
Wisconsin governor vetoes $2 billion tax cut, calls Republican plan ‘completely unserious’
Gov. Evers urges Joint Finance Committee to release approved funds to Native Nations
State public school libraries to receive $65M from Common School Fund in 2024
DNR celebrates successful elk hunting season as hunters fill harvest