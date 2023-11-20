News and First Alert Weather App
AAA to again offer statewide “Tow to Go” services for Thanksgiving weekend

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WSAW) - As AAA projects to rescue more than 360,000 drivers with car trouble this holiday weekend, it will also work to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Beginning Wednesday night, AAA will activate its Tow to Go campaign. Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. The program is available in Wisconsin and other select states including Michigan and Iowa. It offers a safe ride for potentially impaired drivers and their vehicles.

AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort, however, it is free to those who need it.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

Nationwide, AAA projects this Thanksgiving to be the third-busiest on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver according to the NHTSA.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES:

  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

To arrange a ride, visit the Tow to Go website above or call 855-286-9246 (855 2-TOW-2-GO).

