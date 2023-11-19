UWSP men’s basketball cruises to Saturday win

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team picked up their second win of the season Saturday, blowing out Edgewood College 80-54 at Quandt Fieldhouse in Stevens Point.

The Pointers got another brilliant showing by freshman Josiah Butler. In 17 minutes of action, Butler scored 24 points on 8-11 shooting. Cal Krohn added 13 points while Malik Abdul-Wahid put up a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The win moves UWSP to 2-1 on the season. They’re next in action Tuesday as they travel to Milwaukee to face Wisconsin Lutheran College.

