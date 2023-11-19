News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

UWSP men’s basketball cruises to Saturday win

The Pointers stormed by Edgewood College 80-54 Saturday in Stevens Point
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team picked up their second win of the season Saturday, blowing out Edgewood College 80-54 at Quandt Fieldhouse in Stevens Point.

The Pointers got another brilliant showing by freshman Josiah Butler. In 17 minutes of action, Butler scored 24 points on 8-11 shooting. Cal Krohn added 13 points while Malik Abdul-Wahid put up a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The win moves UWSP to 2-1 on the season. They’re next in action Tuesday as they travel to Milwaukee to face Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Wisconsin will be the center of a new passenger train coming in 2024, connecting Chicago to the...
Amtrak service from St. Paul to Chicago in final design phase
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
Rib Mountain updates
Rib Mountain makes moves to add more businesses to the village
John Fredrick Waube, 62
Lac du Flambeau man reported missing since Nov. 10 found dead

Latest News

The Pointers fell to 0-3 in WIAC play with the 5-1 loss.
Pointers’ women’s hockey team falls at home to UW-Superior
High School Sports
High School Sports
Gwyenth Kumm and Pittsville topped Northland Lutheran 85-46 Friday night.
Edgar, Pittsville girls pick up wins on first night of Friday hoops
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Brandon Woodruff becomes free agent after Brewers fail to offer contract