Pointers’ women’s hockey team falls at home to UW-Superior

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP women’s hockey team fell at home to conference foe UW-Superior Saturday 5-1, keeping the Pointers in search of their first WIAC win of the season.

UWSP got the game started on the right note, netting the game’s first goal thanks to Courtney Leising. They led after the first period 1-0.

The second period is where the game flipped for the Pointers. UW-Superior added two goals in the period, the first from Cora Coza, then another by Kaylin Garner. In the third period, the Yellowjackets would score three more to coast to a road win 5-1.

The win drops UWSP to 3-6 on the year and 0-3 in the WIAC. They’re next in action Tuesday at home against Saint Mary’s.

