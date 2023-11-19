News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Pointers’ women’s hockey team falls at home to UW-Superior

After leading 1-0 after the first period, UWSP went on to lose the game 5-1
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP women’s hockey team fell at home to conference foe UW-Superior Saturday 5-1, keeping the Pointers in search of their first WIAC win of the season.

UWSP got the game started on the right note, netting the game’s first goal thanks to Courtney Leising. They led after the first period 1-0.

The second period is where the game flipped for the Pointers. UW-Superior added two goals in the period, the first from Cora Coza, then another by Kaylin Garner. In the third period, the Yellowjackets would score three more to coast to a road win 5-1.

The win drops UWSP to 3-6 on the year and 0-3 in the WIAC. They’re next in action Tuesday at home against Saint Mary’s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Wisconsin will be the center of a new passenger train coming in 2024, connecting Chicago to the...
Amtrak service from St. Paul to Chicago in final design phase
Erik Johnson
Phillips High School teacher arrested on school grounds, charged with drug possession
Rib Mountain updates
Rib Mountain makes moves to add more businesses to the village
John Fredrick Waube, 62
Lac du Flambeau man reported missing since Nov. 10 found dead

Latest News

Malik Abdul-Wahid had a double-double in the Pointers' win over Edgewood, tallying 12 points...
UWSP men’s basketball cruises to Saturday win
High School Sports
High School Sports
Gwyenth Kumm and Pittsville topped Northland Lutheran 85-46 Friday night.
Edgar, Pittsville girls pick up wins on first night of Friday hoops
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Brandon Woodruff becomes free agent after Brewers fail to offer contract