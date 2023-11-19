Packers and Chargers knotted 10-10 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are tied at halftime with the Los Angeles Chargers 10-10 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Packers received the ball to start the game but were pinned deep in their own territory due to two Dallin Leavitt penalties on the kickoff. Green Bay would drive the ball to midfield, but the possession stalled as the Packers failed to convert on fourth-and-two, giving the ball to LA.

The Chargers would suffer a similar fate on their opening drive. They’d get the ball in a fourth and short situation, but a Justin Herbert pass was dropped by Donald Parham, ending the drive.

Green Bay would go three-and-out their next drive, pinning the Chargers inside the 20 to begin their next drive. Herbert would lead Los Angeles down the field, highlighted by a 37-yard Austin Ekeler run. They’d get to the Green Bay seven-yard-line, but the Packers would keep them out of the end zone, settling for a 25-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to make it 3-0.

The Packers provided a quick response to the Chargers’ first score. The Packers needed just six plays to 69 yards, capped off by a 32-yard Jayden Reed reverse that he took into the end zone to get Green Bay on the board. It was the longest rush of Reed’s career. With the extra point good, Green Bay took the lead at 7-3.

With momentum, the Packers’ defense came up with a big play to start the Chargers’ next series. Karl Brooks brought down Herbert for the third sack of his young career. However, the momentum was short-lived. On third and three, Herbert hit Stone Smartt for a big gain. After a missed tackle by Jonathan Owens, Smartt broke free for a 51-yard touchdown, making the game 10-7.

The Packers set up shop at their own 17 to begin their drive. After a sack, Jordan Love made an improvisational throw on second and long to Dontayvion Wicks for 29 yards, setting up a drive that would bleed into Chargers’ territory. However, negative plays would knock them back from the 24 all the way to the 34. Anders Carlson would miss a 52-yard field goal to the Packers’ threat.

The Chargers would quickly punt on their next series, giving Green Bay the ball back on their own 19. The drive showed some promise, but during the series, Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury and was helped off by trainers. His return to the game is questionable. At the two-minute warning, Green Bay had reached the Chagers’ 43.

The Packers would get the ball to the Los Angeles ten-yard line, but could not get the ball in the end zone. They’d settle for a 28-yard Carlson field goal to even the score at 10-10, which would be the halftime score.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.